Bernice Darlene McCune Hatch, age 84, passed away peacefully in Kingwood, Texas on May 7, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bernice was born on November 17, 1938 in Tacoma, Washington to George and Violet (Pennick) McCune where she grew up to graduate from Franklin Pierce High School, later going on to get her CNA through Ricks College at the age of 53. Bernice met her handsome, industrious husband, Thomas Lee Hatch, on a softball field while he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married in the Logan Utah Temple on April 21, 1959.
After marrying, Bernice left the state of Washington for Idaho where her husband Tom went to work for the Boy Scouts of America as a Professional Scouter. She loved going on adventures as much as the boys, until new adventures came along with raising boys (and girls) of her own: Daniel and Eric, followed by seven more children. From then on, she managed a home full of love and fun with the children, neighborhood kids, and animals, that included singing, dancing, story times, sloughing school and more. Any disorganized activity would benefit when she showed up. Bernice was a hard loving and hard-working woman, raising her children much on her own while supporting Tom in his nearly 50 years servicing irrigation pumps and sprinklers in SE Idaho.
Bernice was preceded in death by her father and mother, sisters Donna Jean, Johanna, Mamie, and Virginia, brother James, and her beloved husband Tom.
She was known for her thrift, creativity, and artistic flair, making plain things beautiful by employing her craftwork, drawing, mural and Christmas window painting, and singing skills. (In fact, she spent a summer as a teenager singing backup for Buck Owens, and years singing in church choirs.) She lived a Christ-centered life of faith and service spending countless hours on genealogy, missionary work, serving in a variety of church callings, and for a time as the Bingham County Republican Committee Chair.
Bernice is survived by her sisters Betty, Ruth, Lori, brother George, and her nine greatest treasures, her children Daniel (Sharon), Eric (Terri), Kara (Tracy), Jason (Cathy), Krista (Matthew), Connie (Eddy), James (Jennifer), Lee (Daniella), and Michael (Calli), as well as 32 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 13th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints meetinghouse at 1101 East 1250 North, Shelley, Idaho. The family will meet with friends at viewings Friday, May 12th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley, and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the church building. Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite Alzheimer's charity in Bernice's honor, such as the Alzheimer's Association.
