Bernice Hatch

Bernice Darlene McCune Hatch, age 84, passed away peacefully in Kingwood, Texas on May 7, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Bernice was born on November 17, 1938 in Tacoma, Washington to George and Violet (Pennick) McCune where she grew up to graduate from Franklin Pierce High School, later going on to get her CNA through Ricks College at the age of 53. Bernice met her handsome, industrious husband, Thomas Lee Hatch, on a softball field while he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married in the Logan Utah Temple on April 21, 1959.


