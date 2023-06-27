Terri Heilesen

Terri Lee Heilesen, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 23, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, from a long-term lung condition.

Terri was born November 25, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Blaine and Donna Garn. She grew up on a dairy farm in Milo, Idaho, and attended Bonneville schools.


