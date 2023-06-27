Terri Lee Heilesen, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 23, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, from a long-term lung condition.
Terri was born November 25, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Blaine and Donna Garn. She grew up on a dairy farm in Milo, Idaho, and attended Bonneville schools.
She married Scott Douglas Heilesen and they had a son, Joshua. Terri worked as an executive assistant for several DOE contractors at the INL.
Terri is survived by her son, Josh, and her brothers, Steve Garn and Roger (Shellie) Garn, both of Idaho Falls.
A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, 12463 East 129 North.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Bonneville County Humane Society would be nice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Terri 11/25/1953 - 6/23/2023Lee Heilesen
