Tommy “Tom” Harold Dean Helton, 82 passed away on April 18, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Tom was born on July 29, 1940, in Meadowview, Virginia to Ernest Campbell Helton and Pearl Ann Moore. As a child, his family moved to York, Pennsylvania where he attended school, graduating from York High School in 1959. After High School, Tom enlisted in the Air Force, where he was trained as a medical technologist. Eventually Tom was stationed at Larsen Air Force Base in Moses Lake Washington, where he met Arlene Hansen. They were married on July 11, 1963. Later, Tom joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 30, 1964. He and Arlene were sealed in the Cardston, Alberta Temple on July 21, 1965. He concluded his military service at Clark Air Force base in the Philippine Islands, serving there during the Vietnam War. He and Arlene returned to Provo, Utah, where he attended Brigham Young University. He graduated with a degree in microbiology. Tom’s career included positions at Cedar City Hospital, Utah Valley Hospital and at LDS Hospital. Service was an important part of his life. He served as an Elders Quorum President, Bishop, and as Stake Patriarch in the Springville Utah Spring Creek Stake. He and his wife, Arlene served a mission in Winnipeg, Canada. He enjoyed traveling to visit his children and grandchildren and supporting them in their activities, going on family camping trips, bird watching, and enjoying one of his favorite places, the Oregon coast on family vacations. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest Campbell Helton and Pearl Ann Moore, his sister Mary Ellen Ness and his brother, James Ernest Helton. He is survived by the love of his life for 59 years, Arlene, his brother Dayton Neal (Sue) Helton of Henrietta, New York, his children Holly (Jonathan) Whitworth of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jay (Kimberly) Helton of Des Moines, Iowa, Scott (Launa) Helton of Tualatin, Oregon, and Paul (Rachel) Helton of Provo Utah. He is survived by grandchildren Emily, Samuel, Kaitlin, Hannah, Madison, Olivia, Isaac, Campbell, Spencer, Madelene, Jacob, Hailey and Michael and his Great Grandchildren Brinley, Anders, Jack, Rex, Eleanor, and Simeon. A special thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice in Idaho Falls for their devoted care. Family and friends can pay their respects starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Springville Spring Creek 8th Ward Chapel at 235 East 520 North, Springville Utah. Funeral services will begin at noon. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville, Utah. To view the services visit www.wheelermortuaries.com Tommy "Tom" Harold Helton
