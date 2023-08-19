Paul Timothy Hesselbacher, 67, formerly of Scales Mound, Illinois, passed away on August 17, 2023, in Bountiful, Utah after a valiant battle with cancer.
The family will greet friends and family from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Russon Brothers Mortuary, Bountiful, Utah. A gathering celebrating Paul’s life will be held in Illinois in the coming weeks.
Paul was born on March 21, 1956, to Adam and Margaret Hesselbacher. He spent many years in Scales Mound enjoying time with his family and friends. Paul loved the mountains and, in 1996, he moved west living in Montana, California, Idaho, and Utah.
Animals were an important part of Paul’s life. He always had a dog, usually a blue heeler, at his side. At the age of nine, Paul began training horses. Horses were his love and his passion. His passion for training horses was nurtured in Illinois and led him to managing large horse ranches out west. He often quoted Winston Churchill who said, “the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man”. He lived by that philosophy and used horses for strength as he battled cancer. Paul touched many people’s lives through his love of horses. He had friends at every stable, horse show, and sale. He earned a reputation for being honest and producing solid, well-rounded horses.
Paul loved people and was always happy to help anyone. He could walk into a room of strangers and leave with new friends. His humor and quiet confidence drew people to him. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, and his animals.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Margaret Hesselbacher; his sister, Victoria Ehrler; his brother, Carlyle Hesselbacher; and his brother-in-law, Jim Ehrler. He is survived by his daughters, Candi (Boone) Meyer and Michelle (Jay) Baker; grandchildren, Aiden Baker, Gabby Baker, and Emma Baker; his sisters, Ginni Peterson and Laura (Jim) Hillman; his brother, Jeff (Sharon) Hesselbacher; his sister-in-law, Mary Hesselbacher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and Huntsman at Home for their care and support during Paul’s fight.
