Edna Heward

Edna Heward, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 4, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Edna was born June 5, 1930, in Wellsville, Utah, to Charles Carlson and Ann Perkins Carlson. She grew up and attended schools in Utah and graduated from South Cache High School. After graduating from high school, she started her nursing degree at Utah State University. She had to leave her program to marry Lorin Heward. She then continued to get her RN degree at LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, and went on to earn her master's degree in Nursing. During Edna's nursing career, she worked in Pediatrics, and Labor and Delivery, and was in several management positions.


