Edna Heward, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 4, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Edna was born June 5, 1930, in Wellsville, Utah, to Charles Carlson and Ann Perkins Carlson. She grew up and attended schools in Utah and graduated from South Cache High School. After graduating from high school, she started her nursing degree at Utah State University. She had to leave her program to marry Lorin Heward. She then continued to get her RN degree at LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, and went on to earn her master's degree in Nursing. During Edna's nursing career, she worked in (pediatrics) labor and delivery, and was in several management positions.
On March 15, 1951, she married Lorin Heward in the Logan Utah Temple. They made their home in Logan, Utah, Menan, Idaho, and Ammon, Idaho. They moved to Idaho Falls and have resided their for 60+ years where they raised their 5 children.
Edna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very creative and enjoyed collecting dolls, doing artwork, and sewing. She was an avid reader and loved gardening and dancing on the weekends. She was a wonderful cook and took great care of her family and neighbors. Edna was known as the neighborhood nurse.
Edna and her husband, Lorin, served a mission at the Idaho Falls Visitors Center. Edna also worked as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Edna is survived by her loving husband, Lorin Heward of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Brenda Dent of Independence, MO, daughter, Marsha Heward of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Del Heward of Lewisville, ID, son, Gordon (Jan) Heward of Santa Clara, UT, daughter, Rhonda (David) Syphus of St. George, UT, sister, Marieta Hampton of Idaho Falls, ID, sister-in-law, Linda Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ray Carlson.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Woodruff Ward, 1660 12th Street, with Bishop Michael Bryon officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery.
