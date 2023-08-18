Charles Higham

On August 17, 2023, Dr. Charles (Chuck) Willson Higham, of Shelley, peacefully passed at the age of 92. His seven children spent the previous few days at his side sharing stories and reminiscing about his lifelong accomplishments. There is no doubt that countless people benefited from his kindness, generosity, and love of others.

Chuck was born March 2, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the second son of Joseph Lawrence Higham and Katherine Marie Goettsche Higham. When he was about one month old, the family returned to Swan Valley, where the longtime Higham family property remains. Chuck attended Rainy Dell Grade School in Swan Valley, and later moved to Idaho Falls in 9th grade to attend and graduate from Idaho Falls High School.


