Alice LaPreal Hinckley (89) of Rigby Idaho peacefully passed away Saturday evening August 12th, 2023, in her home in Annis Idaho. She lived nearly all her life within a few miles of where she was raised. LaPreal was born in Rigby on May 14th, 1934, to George LeRoy Lufkin and Alice Alzina Goody. She attended grade school at the old Annis Schoolhouse where Mr. Bennett taught grades first through sixth. Later she attended Midway High school until the new school was completed in Rigby where she was in the first graduating class of 1952 when they became the Rigby High School Trojans.
On August 20,1952 she was sealed in the Idaho Falls temple to her husband Guy "W" Hinckley. They spent over fifty wonderful years together until his passing in 2003. Together they raise four children Jeanne, Cindie Lee, Bart "L", and Theron "G". She had twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and a few months ago welcomed her great, great granddaughter to the family.
She began her career in the 4H offices of the old Rigby courthouse and soon was working in the Sheriff's office. Sheriff Howard Schaffer noticed her talents and her ability to work with the public and encouraged her to become a deputy sheriff. She served as a deputy for over 25 years taking on various tasks of keeping the books issuing drivers licenses and her least favorite job of serving civil papers. After her retirement she delivered newspapers on a rural rout driving over one hundred miles per day.
She was a home girl and loved living close to home. Her only periods of living away from Annis was when she and Guy lived in Salt Lake City for a brief time, and then when work took them to Wyoming. They also faithfully served a mission in West Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth Mission.
LaPreal was a faithful and active member of the Church where she served in many callings over the years. She especially liked working with the youth and was an excellent teacher even for classes that were tough. She believed in rewards and had many Sunday School parties if the class members participated and were respectful. Additionally, she served as a Relief Society President and served in the temple for over 20 years.
She was the youngest player on the famous Idaho Falls Rockettes fast pitch softball team. They toured throughout the state and even to the Pacific Northwest. She was one of the two pitchers and was passionate about softball and baseball. In addition to softball, she always had a big and wonderful garden. She was good at quilting and cross stitching and did beautiful work. She enjoyed doing puzzles and reading books as well, but Tuesdays were reserved for playing hand and foot with her dear cousins and friends. There was no gambling, but the game always concluded with a treat.
She is proceeded in death by her father George LeRoy Lufkin, her mother Alice Alzina Goody, her brother Doyle Lufkin, and her husband Guy "W" Hinckley. She is survived by her children Jeanne Johnson, Cindie Lee Jensen (Ole), Bart (Sara) and Theron (Jill) and all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday evening August 16, 2023 at the Eckersell Funeral home in Rigby from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and prior to the services on Thursday from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. LaPreal will be interned next to her Husband at the Annis "Little Butte" Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Alice 5/14/1934 - 8/12/2023LaPreal Hinckley
