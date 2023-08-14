Alice LaPrealHinckley

Alice LaPreal Hinckley (89) of Rigby Idaho peacefully passed away Saturday evening August 12th, 2023, in her home in Annis Idaho. She lived nearly all her life within a few miles of where she was raised. LaPreal was born in Rigby on May 14th, 1934, to George LeRoy Lufkin and Alice Alzina Goody. She attended grade school at the old Annis Schoolhouse where Mr. Bennett taught grades first through sixth. Later she attended Midway High school until the new school was completed in Rigby where she was in the first graduating class of 1952 when they became the Rigby High School Trojans.

On August 20,1952 she was sealed in the Idaho Falls temple to her husband Guy "W" Hinckley. They spent over fifty wonderful years together until his passing in 2003. Together they raise four children Jeanne, Cindie Lee, Bart "L", and Theron "G". She had twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and a few months ago welcomed her great, great granddaughter to the family.


