On June 28, 1950, in San Mateo, California, a new baby, Wayne, joined the family of Grant & Janeal Hoffman. He was the second of their four children. At age 5, Wayne lost his father in an auto-pedestrian accident and the family moved to Preston, Idaho. In 1958, his mother married John C Hansen, and they moved to the family ranch in Toston, Montana. Wayne soon had four more siblings to tease. Wayne was very active and cheerful. He loved the outdoors, music, and building things. He ran track, played keyboard in a band, attended Boys' State, and led the National Honor Society. Wayne attended Rick's College in Rexburg, ID, and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Carolina-Virginia Mission.

Wayne attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. He married Kathleen Johnson and they moved to Sunnyvale, CA, where he worked as a carpenter. They had four children. His family was his pride and joy. However, schizophrenia began to affect his life, and his marriage ended in divorce. He would battle this mental illness for the rest of his life.


