On June 28, 1950, in San Mateo, California, a new baby, Wayne, joined the family of Grant & Janeal Hoffman. He was the second of their four children. At age 5, Wayne lost his father in an auto-pedestrian accident and the family moved to Preston, Idaho. In 1958, his mother married John C Hansen, and they moved to the family ranch in Toston, Montana. Wayne soon had four more siblings to tease. Wayne was very active and cheerful. He loved the outdoors, music, and building things. He ran track, played keyboard in a band, attended Boys' State, and led the National Honor Society. Wayne attended Rick's College in Rexburg, ID, and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Carolina-Virginia Mission.
Wayne attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. He married Kathleen Johnson and they moved to Sunnyvale, CA, where he worked as a carpenter. They had four children. His family was his pride and joy. However, schizophrenia began to affect his life, and his marriage ended in divorce. He would battle this mental illness for the rest of his life.
Wayne moved back to Townsend where he worked various jobs. He married Pauline Shelton on February 23, 1990, in Helena, MT. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Helena, and spent their last few years in Idaho Falls. Pauline was a devoted companion to him until her death in December 2020. On the morning of April 7, 2023, Wayne peacefully left this mortal home, to be reunited at last with those who had preceded him in death: his wife Pauline; his parents, John & Janeal; his father Grant; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his children James (RaeLene), Judy (Adam), David (Elisa), and Gary (Mandy), 18 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; and by his siblings Michael (Patty), Marilyn (Alan), Deanna, Marian (Richard), John, Pamela Rose (Dean), and Geri (Scott). We would like to thank the many people who have assisted Wayne throughout his life, especially the staff and residents at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living.
Wayne will be remembered for his generous heart, sense of humor, loyalty to God, and incredible example of endurance. He would want us to know that he knows that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, the Savior of all. We rejoice in the knowledge that Wayne's mind is now free!!!
The funeral will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, Apr. 14, 2023, at Idaho Falls LDS 32nd Ward Building, 651 Gladstone St., Idaho Falls, ID. A viewing will be held 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023, at Deep Creek Cemetery, Townsend, MT. For the full obituary, go to www.webbmortuary.com. Wayne 6/28/1950 - 4/7/2023Cazier Hoffman
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.