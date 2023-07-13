Captain Frank C. Holmes, USN (Ret), passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023, of causes related to age, at home in Idaho Falls, ID.

Frank was born in 1941 in Port Chester, NY, graduating from Port Chester High School in 1959, before entering the United States Naval Academy that same year. Originally a member of the Fourth Company, the entire class was rotated, he and his company mates graduated from the Fourteenth Company. Beyond the classroom he participated in battalion swimming and water polo for four years on a winning swimming team, but a subpar water polo team.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.