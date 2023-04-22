James LeRoy Hope, 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2023 at the Idaho Falls Community
Hospital surrounded by loved ones. LeRoy was born on September 9, 1928 in Burton, Idaho, to Clarence Dewey and Zella Keppner Hope. He graduated from Madison High School. He married the love of his life, Maxine S. Weekes on October 15, 1947 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised six children, who brought LeRoy lots of joy.
LeRoy farmed with his father until 1956, where he started working at the INL and retired in 1978. He
owned a bowling alley in Rexburg, which he loved. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. LeRoy served as the Sunday School Superintendent, Scout Leader and spent 25 years as a genealogy missionary. LeRoy loved fishing, camping, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, being part of the Iona Posse, spending time with his grandkids, and being at Warm River & Yellowstone. LeRoy is preceded by his sweetheart Maxine; parents Clarence and Zella; two grandchildren, three sisters: Rozella McHenry, Laura Huffaker, and Marie Huffaker; and four brothers: Lennis, Lauris, Darrel and Sylveris and Daughter-in-law Vicki Hope. LeRoy is survived by his daughters: Myrna (Steve) Barnes of Boise ID, Glenda (Jay) Martin of Rigby ID, Gloria (Nate) Martin of Rigby ID, and Marlene (Tom) Wilson of Idaho Falls ID; sons Neal Hope of Iona ID, and Shelby Hope of Boise ID; sister Phyllis (Leon) Powell of Moore ID; and brothers Lavere Hope of Idaho Falls ID and Eldon Hope of Idaho Falls ID. He has 16 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services for LeRoy will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ammon 8 th LDS Ward Building (2055 S Ammon Rd, Ammon ID 83406). Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., as well as the Tuesday night prior from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main St Rigby ID 83442). Interment will follow the funeral service at the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com James 9/9/1928 - 4/20/2023LeRoy Hope
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.