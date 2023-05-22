Larissa Lee Hornof , 72 passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Larissa (AKA: Chauncina) was born to loving parents Vera and David Brooks in Los Angeles, California on September 18, 1950.
Larissa was known as to many as Friend, Chauncina, Mom, Grandma and as Sister Smiley. Chauncina was eager to share the gospel at every turn. Her eyes glimmered with an abundance of love, passion and devotion. She never saw the bad in anyone, no matter the situation she would look at the world through God's eyes and only see the best in everyone and everything. Her smile and laughter was contagious, as people reach out from all over the country the story remains the same, how she touched so many peoples' lives, while everyone was quick to comment on the positivity that radiated from her soul, and how nobody will ever forget her laughter and beautiful smile.
Chauncina was passionate about service, family history, and embracing her Native American history. Chauncina once participated in taking over Alcatraz with the Nez Perce tribe in order to protest seizure of Indian land. She was referred to as an Indian Princess by her mom & dad, husband and many other loved ones. Growing up Chauncina modeled for professional paintings while even debuting in a western movie as an Indian in the 1969 Disney Classic "Smith!".
Prior to graduating from Belmont High School in 1969, she met the love of her life which inevitably led to the marriage of James Hornof. Chauncina and James (Jim) were married on February 13, 1971, and stood by each others side faithfully for 52 years when Jim had passed on paving the way for Chauncina's arrival in heaven, their love exceeded mortality and were sealed for eternity in the Los Angeles temple on February 15, 1973.
Chauncina raised five rambunctious boys who tested her strength/faith at every turn. James (AKA: Jimmy), Sean, Jan, Joseph and Forest who all love her unconditionally and, thank God for the opportunity to have been blessed with an angel, role model and beloved mother to be in their lives. Chauncina, not only never gave up on these five little heathens but, pursued a higher education through West Texas A&M University and received a bachelor's degree in teaching in December of 1992. Her passion to learn had never slowed nor stopped. She continued short courses, conferences and, certified trainings with every opportunity she proudly displayed Certificates from ISU, BYU, University of MT, California State University, Antioch University, University of WY and was a proud participant of the pathway student program.
Chauncina's love for children allowed her to excel in multiple roles as a teacher and mentor to many. Some of her highlights were working with the special needs children in Montpelier Id., Snake River Id., and Browning Mt. Her passion to teach also spread into Wyola and St. Labre, near Ashland Mt, with a variety of student ranging from K-12 and specializing in math and reading recovery.
Chauncina, was an amazing woman who stood true to her convictions and loved the Lord unconditionally. She loved the gospel and valued every opportunity to share the word with all that would listen. She was a prayer warrior and never turned anyone away. She will be sorely missed by all that have known her. Her charismatic laugh and, inability to contain her excitement was one of the many things we will always cherish.
Chauncina was survived by her sons, James G. Hornof of Englewood CO, Sean Robert (Jenifer Sue) Hornof of Shelly Id, Jan Robert (Shayla) Hornof of Dalhart Tx, Joseph David Hornof of Burley Id, Forest Kodiak Hornof of Blackfoot Id, Sister-in-Law Sharon Hornof of Dalhart Tx; and grandchildren Sean-Zachariah Hornof, Emma Hornof, Hunter Hornof, Elizabeth Hornof, Aaron Hornof, Athena Hornof, Aiden Hornof, Meagan Gustin, Jeremy Bridgeman, Jacob Bridgman; great grandchildren Zaiden-Wayne and Zamiah; along many nieces and nephews.
Chauncina was preceded in death by her parents, David Brooks, Vera Brooks, her brother David (Bobby) Brooks, her husband James D. Hornof, mother-in-law Alberta Gammon, father-in-law Frank E. Hornof, and Brother-in-Law John C. Hornof.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m at the Blackfoot Stake Center. The family will meet with friends Tuesday, May 23 from 6-8 p.m on at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot Idaho on Thursday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Condolences can be shared with family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com . Larissa 9/18/1950 - 5/19/2023Lee Hornof
