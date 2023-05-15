Monty Lynn Hudson, 85, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing.
Monty was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on June 7, 1937, the son of Harry "Eddie" and Martha Donia Howell.
Monty lived with his mother in his grandparents' home in Blackfoot until age 10, then he was raised by Jake Ketchum and his mother Donia when they married. He attended schools in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1955. Directly after graduation, he joined the US Air Force and served his country for 4 years. He was in California and Texas, but mostly served at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas NV.
On March 25, 1960, Monty and Alice John were married in Blackfoot.
He worked with his stepdad at Wise-Buy and a short time in construction, then started his 36 year career at Basic American Foods, where he was a manager in production.
Monty was a past member of the Elks Lodge. He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed showing off his '53 Hudson in car shows and won many awards with it. His life was centered around his wife and family.
Monty is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice Hudson; his sons, Jerald Lynn Hudson, living in the Republic of Georgia, and John (Dana) Hudson, both of Blackfoot; his sister-in-law, Carol Hudson of Pocatello; 3 grandchildren, Dana Levi Hudson, Alicia Jean (Zach Wynn) Hudson and John Rush (McKell Neff) Hudson; and great grandchildren, Skyler Hope Hudson, Phoebe Ailene Prine, Patrick Lynn Prine, Micah Rush Hudson, Sage Hudson, Paxton Neff and Maizee Given.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Hudson; his parents; and brother, Raymond Keith Hudson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery where military honors will be presented. Monty 6/7/1937 - 5/11/2023Hudson
