Roberta Hughes

Roberta Marie Wolfgang Drewes Hughes, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 29, 2023, at Eagle Rock Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia after a long illness and health complications.

She was born on July 29, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clyde Albert Wolfgang and Barbara Marie Frew Wolfgang Koster. She had four sisters (one older, three younger), Beverly Anne Peterson of Beaverton, OR; Janet C. Jacoby of Meridian, ID; Kathleen Ryan of Manzanita, OR; and Jeanne Gilchrist of Beaverton, OR. Roberta attended Catholic schools as a young girl but later graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1956.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.