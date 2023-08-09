Roberta Marie Wolfgang Drewes Hughes, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 29, 2023, at Eagle Rock Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia after a long illness and health complications.
She was born on July 29, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clyde Albert Wolfgang and Barbara Marie Frew Wolfgang Koster. She had four sisters (one older, three younger), Beverly Anne Peterson of Beaverton, OR; Janet C. Jacoby of Meridian, ID; Kathleen Ryan of Manzanita, OR; and Jeanne Gilchrist of Beaverton, OR. Roberta attended Catholic schools as a young girl but later graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1956.
She married Norman Fredrick Drewes on June 2, 1957, in Holy Rosary Church, Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had four sons, Warren Fredrick Drewes of Idaho Falls, ID; Scott Albert Drewes of Great Falls, MT; Mitchell Lynn Drewes of Lompoc, CA; and Robert Norman Drewes of Westminster, CO. Roberta and Norman were divorced in 1979. She then married Rex Don Hughes on July 23, 1982, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Rex died on January 30, 1992, at his home in Teton, ID.
She is survived by her first husband, Norman; her sister, Janet; and her four sons, Warren (Sandy), Scott (Linda), Mitchell, and Robert; and twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Barbara; her sisters, Beverly, Kathleen, and Jeanne; her second husband, Rex; and two grandchildren, Jeremy and Roberta Nora.
Roberta was a travel agent for 27 years and as a part of her job she traveled the world to get some first-hand experience to share with her customers. She also was an entrepreneur when she became the owner/operator of the Trail's End Bar in St. Anthony, Idaho, from 1993 through 1995. Roberta had a lifelong interest in horses, and she helped organize and lead the annual Fremont County Wagon-Train for several years. Roberta also owned a vacation cabin in Island Park, ID, where she spent many leisure summers since 1969. She also enjoyed painting and played in pool league with friends. She was a member of the ESA Sorority and was a CASA volunteer and served on the Advisory Board for the St. Anthony Work Camp.
Wednesday, August 16, 2023,, the family only will have a grave side service followed by a Family and Friends Gathering from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at 6269 N. 15th East, Idaho Falls (in back).
