Dale Huntsman

Dale Robert Huntsman, 88, passed away peacefully at his home, July 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family and wife, Denise, of nearly 65 years.

Dale was born June 25, 1935, at home to Elmer Delos and Anona (Shumway) Huntsman. He was the fourth of eight children. Dale grew up on the family farm milking cows, tending sheep, and farming. He and his brother and best friend, Thayne, spent many hours working and fishing side-by-side and that carried throughout their adulthood.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.