Dale Robert Huntsman, 88, passed away peacefully at his home, July 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family and wife, Denise, of nearly 65 years.
Dale was born June 25, 1935, at home to Elmer Delos and Anona (Shumway) Huntsman. He was the fourth of eight children. Dale grew up on the family farm milking cows, tending sheep, and farming. He and his brother and best friend, Thayne, spent many hours working and fishing side-by-side and that carried throughout their adulthood.
Dale attended school in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1953 where he participated in boxing, FFA, and drama.
Dale served a LDS mission in his youth in Argentina, serving part of his time with his older brother, Thayne, as his companion. He came home from his mission and married Denise Ann Cox on August 20, 1958 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Together they purchased the family farm and made it their home where they raised their six children. Dale and Denise remained in that home during their 65 years of marriage. They loved each other very much and were each other's support system throughout their marriage.
Dale worked tirelessly his entire life. He operated his family farm while also working full time at Carl Gray Tire and later at Mathews Plumbing beside two of his best friends, Darwin and Gene Mathews. However busy he was, he always made time to support his children and grandchildren in all of their activities. He retired from Mathews Plumbing in 2000.
Dale served as a mentor to many other young men over the years as a Scout Master and Young Men's leader in the LDS church. He led by example as he himself earned the rank of Eagle Scout and received the Silver Beaver Award for his many years of service. He also served a couple's mission with his sweetheart, Denise, in the Idaho Pocatello Mission. Dale served in many other positions including bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilman. Dale exemplified Christ-like attributes through his generous service, unconditional love, and testimony of his Savior.
His love for the outdoors provided many cherished memories of high adventures, fishing, and hunting trips with his buddies, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the youth of the LDS Church.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Ann (Cox) and 6 children: Lane (Kerri), Bryan (Rhona), Robert (Tracy), Dalene (Don) Tracy, Laurie (Calvin) Butler, Anona (Eric) Call, 23 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 4 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 3 brothers-in-law.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Kara Yancey and Darcy Lefevre from Aspen Home Health and Hospice during Dale's time at home on hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. July 15, 2023 at the Shelley 10th Ward Chapel (1550 North 700 East) in Shelley. The family will receive friends July 14 from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley and July 15 from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
