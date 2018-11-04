Emma May Ingram, 96, formerly of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away October 29, 2018, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community at Idaho Falls, Idaho. She recently moved to Idaho Falls to be near family. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Emma was born October 15, 1922, in Bigelow, Arkansas, to Percy Charles Hight and Maybelle Abbott Hight. She graduated from Bigelow High School as valedictorian and attended college in Little Rock, Arkansas. On November 9, 1946, she married James Lacy Ingram in Baltimore, Maryland. They had three sons, Michael, Barry, and Jay. She was a founding member of The John Knox Presbyterian Church (Trinity Presbyterian Church) in Bossier City, Louisiana. She enjoyed puzzles, loved to read and walked every day she could. She enjoyed being a volunteer for Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) activities and for elections as a poll worker. She was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. Emma is survived by her loving sons, Michael J. (Barbi) Ingram of Idaho Falls, ID; Barry James Ingram of Plaquemine, LA; grandson, Arthur Bear (Ariane) Remien of Anchorage, AK (formerly of Idaho Falls); great-grandson, Bjorn Arthur Remien of Anchorage, AK; sister, Ethel Ann Anderson of Janesville, WI; sister, Margaret Boyd of Jacksonville, AR; brother, Noel Hight of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Mary Lou Jones of Bigelow, AR; brother, Harold (Mary Ann) Hight of Bay Minette, AL; sister, Norma (Bob) Whitten of Rowlett, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Maybelle Hight; husband, James Lacy Ingram; son, Jay Edward Ingram; sisters, Elsie McGinnis and Rita Hight; brothers, Percy Hight, Paul Hight, Thomas Edison Hight, Walter Hight, and George Hight, Jr. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, Louisiana, with the Reverend Dan Hignight, conducting. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the stateroom at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the people at Parkwood Meadows for their kindness and care of our dear mother. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com or www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com. Emma 10/15/1922 - 10/29/2018Ingram