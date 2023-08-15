Khristine Karola Jackson, 59, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on August 9, 2023, after a long battle of fighting for her life against health issues acquired from COVID in November, 2021, and other extenuating health issues. She was surrounded by her husband and her two daughters.
Khris was born on March 3, 1964, to Ed and Diane Tieman in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
Khris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked with special needs children, also serving in the Scouting program and other church callings. She loved camping, fishing, sewing, art and crafts, and being with her family.
In July of 1983, Khris met Brian Jackson at a church dance. They were married on July 27, 1984. Khris and Brian went on to have five children, Michael, Amy, Chelsie, Brandon and Gerry. She loved her children, but her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Khris is survived by her husband; her two daughters and their husbands; her adopted son and his wife; nine grandchildren; her dad; and seven siblings.
A memorial will be held at the LDS church at 650 W. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041 from 6-8 p.m. on August 15, 2023.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday August 19, 2023 at Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Friday August 18, 2023 from 6-8 pm at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge).
The family asks in lieu of flowers to please send donations to "BrianandKhrisJackson" using the Cash App or you can give donations in person.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.