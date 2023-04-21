Marilynn Jackson, 69, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home. Marilynn was born July 2, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Earl and Vonda Bailey.
Marilynn attended school in Idaho and graduated from Bonneville High school in 1972. On September 8, 1972, she married Craig Jackson of Iona in the Idaho Falls Temple. During her lifetime she lived in Idaho, Arizona, and spent her last years living in Colorado.
Marilynn loved her family, especially her 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She loved to camp with her husband and family. She enjoyed playing the piano, needlepoint, crochet, and being of service to others. During her lifetime she was active in the Boy Scouts, Red Cross, and various church callings.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Craig Jackson; children, David (Lisa) Jackson of Ammon, Idaho, Cheryl (Tracy) Church of Greeley, Colorado, Anthony (Tasja) Jackson of Ammon, Idaho, Andrew (Tishina) Jackson of Claysprings, Arizona, and John (Brittany) Jackson of Mesa, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Kyvren Jackson.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Iona Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge).
