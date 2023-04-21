Marilynn Jackson, 69, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home. Marilynn was born July 2, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Earl and Vonda Bailey.

Marilynn attended school in Idaho and graduated from Bonneville High school in 1972. On September 8, 1972, she married Craig Jackson of Iona in the Idaho Falls Temple. During her lifetime she lived in Idaho, Arizona, and spent her last years living in Colorado.


