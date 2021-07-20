Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
James "Jim" Richard Staggs 6/15/1960 - 7/13/2021 James "Jim" Richard Staggs, 61 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jim was born June 15, 1960 in Rigby, Idaho to William Thomas Staggs and Amy Ordell Hebertson Staggs. He was raised and attended schools in the Rigby area, graduating from Rigby High School. On April 5, 1982, he married Laurie Ann Sommerville in Rigby. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked for Taylor Produce for many years, presently Idaho Sunfresh. He enjoyed, sports, cars, fishing, hunting, football, and guns. He loved spending summers in Island Park with Laurie and "the boys"; cooking on the Blackstone was a passion of his, riding 4-wheelers, floating Big Springs in a canoe and was known among his Island Park friends as Jim-Bob the Boat Driver. He loved his family dearly; and will forever be grateful to his second family, who changed his life forever; his AA family. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Ann Staggs of Rigby, their dogs, Boone and Skye Man, sisters, Lola Hamilton of Salmon, Idaho, Carol (Bill) Merrell of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Billie (Chuck) Wisdom of Blackfoot, Idaho; and sister-in-law Suzette (Dale) Clayton of Rigby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sherri Messenger. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Cordon Park, 300 Church Street, Rigby, ID. A luncheon will be served. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com