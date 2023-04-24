Jordan Kent Jenkins, 37, of Ammon, passed away April 20, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Jordan was born on February 15, 1986, in Ghidigeni, Romania. On Thanksgiving Day 1990, Alan and Natalie adopted Jordan and his younger brother Taylor, finally making their forever family complete. Jordan was a darling little boy that would greet you with a kiss on both cheeks and a dazzling smile.
Jordan grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He made friends wherever he went and he wormed his way into the hearts of young and old with his charisma. He loved shiny, fast things and lived life in the fast lane. He enjoyed athletics in high school including basketball, football, track and ballroom dancing. Jordan loved being outdoors, camping with friends, and riding dirt bikes. He also shared a love of fishing with his dad. Golf became a newfound hobby in the last few years.
Jordan was a hard worker and liked working with his hands. He did carpentry work and most recently, was a project superintendent for Legacy Builders. Jordan loved people, especially his family. He was a beloved son and brother and will be deeply missed.
He was greeted in death by his grandparents Kent and Dorothy Jenkins and his uncle Allen Johnson.
He is survived by his loving family including parents, Alan and Natalie Jenkins; and his siblings, Joshua (Kathryn) Jenkins, Shalene (Michael) Nielson, Melissa (Cameron) Johansson, Taylor Jenkins (Victor Hernandez); 14 nieces and nephews; grandparents, Ronald and Dixie Johnson; and many other family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Services will be broadcast live.
