Jordan Kent Jenkins, 37, of Ammon, passed away April 20, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Jordan was born on February 15, 1986, in Ghidigeni, Romania. On Thanksgiving Day 1990, Alan and Natalie adopted Jordan and his younger brother Taylor, finally making their forever family complete. Jordan was a darling little boy that would greet you with a kiss on both cheeks and a dazzling smile.


