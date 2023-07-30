Jeremy Jennings

Jeremy Eugene Jennings, 49, passed away on July 27, 2023, in a tragic car accident.

Jeremy was born October 26, 1973 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The world became a brighter place on that day. Jeremy was a happy child and was born with a generational love of animals. He always had dogs, horses, and the need for speed with dirt bikes and atv's. As he grew older that love grew stronger as he enjoyed snowmobiles, fast pickups, Razors, and a Harley Davidson.


