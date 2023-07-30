Jeremy Eugene Jennings, 49, passed away on July 27, 2023, in a tragic car accident.
Jeremy was born October 26, 1973 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The world became a brighter place on that day. Jeremy was a happy child and was born with a generational love of animals. He always had dogs, horses, and the need for speed with dirt bikes and atv's. As he grew older that love grew stronger as he enjoyed snowmobiles, fast pickups, Razors, and a Harley Davidson.
As a young child, he enjoyed playing sports; baseball, basketball, football, and wrestling. He grew up attending schools in Idaho Falls where Jeremy joined the golf and ski teams, earning many trophies for his talents. He excelled in everything he did. Jeremy graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1992.
Jeremy loved the great outdoors. Camping, fishing, boating, riding horses, hunting, spending time in the mountains where he was close to nature, his Grandpa Gene Jennings, and parents Dennis and Julie Jennings. If there was a stream or a river, Jeremy was fishing.
On April 28, 2004 Jeremy married the love of his life, Madeline Nicholas-Jennings, in St. Lucia. Jeremy and Madeline made their home in Idaho Falls where Jeremy worked for the INL as the Sample Handling Specialist and Critical Lift Supervisor.
Jeremy and Madeline were blessed, in 2005, with their first daughter Abbigail Jean Jennings. Three years later, in 2008, they were blessed with a second daughter Grace Nicole Jennings. Jeremy was an amazing Dad that loved his girls with all his heart. They were his world.
The love of his daughters was immeasurable and was apparent in everything he did. From the day they were born, they were the center of his world. With Abby, he watched her as she played soccer and excelled scholastically. She loved talking to her Dad where she gained wisdom and confidence to help prepare her for her many adventures in life. Jeremy was the ultimate Cheer Dad for Gracie. He spent numerous hours and weekends at Cheer Competitions across the country. He never missed a competition or an opportunity to show his love and support. Jeremy and Gracie spent many hours on the river fishing and boating and riding anything that would go fast. Even though he left this earth too soon, the legacy of his life will be honored and lived through his daughters.
Jeremy had a love for the Snake River and the Swan Valley area where he would spend his summers floating the river, camping on the banks, fishing, and boating at Palisades Lake. Jeremy was an avid hunter that loved being outdoors where he spent many years with his close friends. His yearly hunting trip with his friend Don Sucher was always a highlight of his life. He was able to spend his last days with his wife Madeline and daughters on the river.
Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Madeline Nicholas-Jennings, of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Abbigail Jean Jennings and Grace Nicole Jennings both of Idaho Falls, ID; his parents, Dennis Eugene and Julie Jennings of Prescott AZ; his grandmother, Verda Longhurst of Idaho Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by several lifelong friends whom he considered his brothers.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Eugene (Gene) W. Jennings, Robert L. Longhurst, mother-in-law, Patricia Jean Nicholas, and brother-in-law, Jack Arnold Nicholas Jr.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon ID 83406. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Ammon Cemetery.
