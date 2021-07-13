Jensen John Duane Jensen John Duane Jensen, 88, of Blackfoot, passed away, July 11, 2021 at his home. Duane was born April 15, 1933 in Pingree, Idaho to Magnus D. Jensen and Anna Johana Wurtz Mikkelsen. Duane was in the first class that graduated from Snake River High School in 1952 after the Thomas School and Moreland School joined to form Snake River High School. He was one of those involved in naming and choosing the panther mascot. Duane served his country in the United State Army during the Korea conflict. He was honorably discharged after two years. On March 18, 1960 he married Elva Janeal Cook in Ririe, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 13, 1962. Duane was a farmer and a rancher. He had developed a pure bred line of Black Angus that rose to be the 6th highest rated herd in the United States. Duane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a scout leader. He loved serving his neighbors, especially by clearing their snow. Duane was also a member of the Twin Butte Lions Club, the Over the Hill Horse Riding Club and served on the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery board for over 30 years. Duane loved to restore and collect vintage tractors. He throughly enjoyed the EISF with his grandkids, driving his tractors. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family. He also enjoyed raising pheasants. Duane is survived by his wife, Janeal of Rockford; children, Robert (Anna) Jensen of Pingree, Kenneth (Shannon) Jensen of Blackfoot, Nancy Jensen of Blackfoot, and Barbara (David) Key of Rockford; siblings, Ann Marie Mate of Phoenix, AZ, and Roy (Ellen ) Jensen of Yakima, WA; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Jensen; brother, James Jensen; and grandchildren, Bailey Jean Key and Spencer Magnus Jensen. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Family would like to thank One Source Home Health for all they did for Duane, Colton, Paige and especially Corina.