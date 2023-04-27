Rae E Jensen, 76, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away peacefully at his home April 21, 2023, after a short struggle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was under the care of Heart 'n Home Hospice.
Rae was born June 23, 1946, in Salina, Utah, the youngest of 14 children born to George Rudolph Jensen and Francis Eliza Mills Jensen.
He spent the first few years of his life between Lawrence, Woods Cross and Gunnison, Utah. In 1955, his family moved to Heyburn, Idaho where he finished his school years.
He married Edna Mae Stopka on March 29, 1965. Together they welcomed four children including: Ernie Ray, Phillip, Vicki, and Julie. They later divorced.
He then married the true love of his life, Gwen Jane Fowers on September 15, 2007. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 20, 2008. Gwen Brought two sons to the marriage, Jarvis and Cody.
Rae and Gwen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho for eight years. They then moved to Vancouver, Washington for two years and finally made their home in Caldwell, Idaho for the last six years.
Rae had many occupations. He worked for Simplot for several years. He attended Auctioneer School and became an auctioneer and owned his own business for several years. He dressed up and became the Santa Claus at the local mall for many Christmas seasons. He was a balloon artist and loved making animal balloons at every opportunity he had. In the later part of his career, he excelled at being a car salesman and RV salesman for he loved talking and being around people.
He had many hobbies. He was an avid fisherman, and his favorite quote was "Fish Forever—Work Whenever". He was a professional woodworker using his lathe and laser to build many amazing treasures. He enjoyed going to craft fairs to sell his pens and wooden items. His family and friends cherish the gifts they received from him.
Rae had a heart full of love for his family and friends. He brought happiness to the lives of many. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed telling jokes and doing magic tricks. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Rea is survive by his loving wife, Gwen of Caldwell, ID; son, Ernie Ray (Galyna) Jensen of North Port, FL; son, Phillip (Bambi) Jensen of Longview, WA; daughter Vicki McCaret of Spanaway, WA; daughter, Julie (Mike) Westphal of Rupert, ID; stepson, Jarvis Fowers of Twin Falls, ID; stepson, Cody (Megan) Fowers of Lexington, KY; brother, Floyd Jensen of Longview, WA; brothers, Ivan Jensen and Earl Jensen both of Mountain View, WY; sister, Dolly Bardsley of Ephraim, UT; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Francis Jensen; sisters: Vada Fryer, Inas and Ina Jensen, Bessie McKenna, Uzona Lynch and Zada Wilcox; brothers: Ronald, Henry and Lamont Jensen; and one grandson, Sammy McCaret, III.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Heart 'n Home Hospice for their loving care.
To honor Rae's wishes, there will be no funeral or burial services. Cremation is under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel.
To view the video tribute, and or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. Rae 6/23/1946 - 4/21/2023E. Jensen
