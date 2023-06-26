Sharlene Jensen

Sharlene Brown Jensen, 89, of Lehi Utah, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Sharlene was born September 10, 1933 at her grandparents’ home in Kimberly Idaho. Her parents, George Jacob and Fern Pratt Dunn Brown, along with brother George Jay welcomed her into their family. Later James Richard and Martha Ann joined the family. From the eighth grade through high school she and her family lived in Basalt Idaho. She loved her time there. Lifelong friendships were formed. She had the opportunity to interact with and spend time with many extended family members who lived there. During those years she met her sweetheart, William Merle Jensen, and on August 28, 1952 they were married in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of their married life was spent in the Idaho Falls and Rupert areas. She found joy in supporting her husband in his farming and construction endeavors.


