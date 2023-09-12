Ethel Geniel Jephson, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 9, 2023.
Ethel was born July 11, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Joseph Clarence Harker and Maggie Alvera Glenn Harker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
On November 1, 1957, she married Peter Albert Jephson in Idaho Falls. Ethel and Peter made their home in Monteview, Idaho, where they raised their family.
Ethel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and loved doing genealogy. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time camping or tending to her flowers and plants. She was a wonderful gardener. She cherished time spent with her family, taking great care of them and she was an excellent cook and homemaker.
Ethel is survived by her loving husband, Peter Albert Jephson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Kathy (Lenard) Van Eps of Moore, ID, Sherry (Richard) Mudd, of Jacksonville, IL, Michael Peter (Leslie) Jephson of Arizona, Gary Albert Jephson of Roberts, ID, Janiel Santana of Idaho Falls, ID, and Peter Shane (Krystal) Jephson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Theo Harker; 23 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Robyn Jephson, sister, Ester Dial, brother, Wade Harker, brother, Dale Harker, sister, Gwen Sheldon, sister, Rhea Warren, and great-granddaughter, Kenna Marie Hansen.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Westview Ward, 2020 South Charlotte Drive, with Bishop Fransen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
