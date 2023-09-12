Ethel Jephson

Ethel Geniel Jephson, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 9, 2023.

Ethel was born July 11, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Joseph Clarence Harker and Maggie Alvera Glenn Harker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.


