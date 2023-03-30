Alan Harold Johnson on 3-23-23 closed his eyes for the last time after a long and courageous fight with bone marrow cancer. He approached this fight the same way he approached his life, always with a smile and never with a complaint. Alan never gave up, his tired body simply gave out. While we know he was exhausted from his battle, we're also pretty sure he was weary of working on the “honey do list” from his wife and love of more than 45 years, Patty. Fortunately, he is also survived by his three children, Amy (David), Shaun, and Leslie (Jeremy), who have already dusted off their childhood chore list to help their mom out. Shaun, it looks like it's your week to vacuum.
Alan was a man of few words, which would surprise no one if you knew just how much his wife and children talk. What he lacked in words, Alan more than made up for in how he lived. He was a man of action, a quiet pillar in both his family and his community, dedicating his life and career to serving as a senior lineman at the Idaho National Lab for just over 42 years. Alan was a proud member of the USW Union. This was a smidge ironic, considering Alan once got himself electrocuted while hunting gophers and only lived to tell the tale after his younger brother came to his rescue.
During his lineman career, Alan earned numerous service awards, including one of the most prestigious safety awards the industry offers. That may sound impressive, but Alan's true claim to fame was serving as the treasurer of the Skyline High School FFA, class of 1970. We all know the books balanced that year.
Alan was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Martha and Clarence Johnson on June 24, 1952, into a life of humble beginnings and hard work. He started life in a two-room farmhouse, eventually creating decades of memories with his brother Darrell (Vanita) and sister Deaune (Jerry). The Johnson children spent their summers riding tractors, branding cattle, and harvesting potatoes. Well, except for that one summer when Alan was left unattended with a shotgun and almost took out both his sister and the garage window during a very poorly executed demonstration in the living room.
Aside from those shenanigans, growing up on a potato farm meant early hours, long days, and the ability to work tirelessly and without complaint. Alan instilled that work ethic into his own children, who are all gainfully employed, although none of them know how to climb a power pole or drive a combine, and only one of them knows how to wire a house.
Alan's calm demeanor and endless patience made him a leader who was easy to follow, a father who was easy to adore, and a husband who was easy to cherish. He leaves behind a legacy of love, including seven grandchildren and a brand-new great granddaughter.
Perhaps the greatest love legacy he leaves behind is with his wife and true love of his life, Patty. They shared a love and companionship that was unmatched, and a commitment to each other that simply never wavered. This was never more evident than in Alan's final moments, when Patty held his hand in hers as he drew his last breath. He passed with the exact same quiet calm he lived.
A special thank you to Dr. William Kreisle and the entire oncology team at St. Luke’s for giving us more time and memories with Alan than we could have imagined. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to All Care Hospice for their care and compassion for Alan.
A celebration of Alan's life will be planned this summer. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you hug the ones you love, and then spend an afternoon with them at your favorite fishing hole. Don't worry, Alan would never tell anyone just how tiny that trout was.
