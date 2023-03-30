Alan Harold Johnson on 3-23-23 closed his eyes for the last time after a long and courageous fight with bone marrow cancer. He approached this fight the same way he approached his life, always with a smile and never with a complaint. Alan never gave up, his tired body simply gave out. While we know he was exhausted from his battle, we're also pretty sure he was weary of working on the “honey do list” from his wife and love of more than 45 years, Patty. Fortunately, he is also survived by his three children, Amy (David), Shaun, and Leslie (Jeremy), who have already dusted off their childhood chore list to help their mom out. Shaun, it looks like it's your week to vacuum.

Alan was a man of few words, which would surprise no one if you knew just how much his wife and children talk. What he lacked in words, Alan more than made up for in how he lived. He was a man of action, a quiet pillar in both his family and his community, dedicating his life and career to serving as a senior lineman at the Idaho National Lab for just over 42 years. Alan was a proud member of the USW Union. This was a smidge ironic, considering Alan once got himself electrocuted while hunting gophers and only lived to tell the tale after his younger brother came to his rescue.


