Janice Johnson

Janice Johnson was born on February 26, 1952 to George and Carmen Egbert in Pocatello, Idaho. The middle child of nine Egberts, she attended Highland High and was proud of her time as a “Lassie”. She had two children, Brandon and Alicia with her first husband, Larry Jones.

After they divorced, she moved to Idaho Falls and married Curtis Johnson on May 12, 1992.


