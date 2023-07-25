LuDene Johnson, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 23, 2023, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.
LuDene was born July 8, 1925, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Grant Elijah Robinson and Sarah Elizabeth Stanger Robinson. She grew up and attended school in Iona, and graduated top of her class in 1943.
On November 24, 1945, she married Edwin Hilding Dellis Johnson in Dillon, Montana. LuDene and Edwin made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. LuDene worked hard along side her husband on the family farm.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, taking care of and spending time with family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.
LuDene is survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Pack of The Villages, FL; daughter, Carole Anne (Rulon) Nielsen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Steven (Robin) Johnson of Provo, UT; son, David (Sonja) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jay (Deby) Johnson of Twin Falls, ID; 23 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Hilding Dellis Johnson; son, Bradly Edwin Johnson; parents, Grant Elijah Robinson and Sarah Elizabeth Robinson; siblings, Alfred Joseph Robinson, Dorthy Elizabeth Clayton, Lucile Robinson, Cleo Stanger Steele, Grant Elbert Robinson, and Donald Stanger Robinson.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
