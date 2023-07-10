Robert Jones

Robert Levi Jones, 82, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away at home on Saturday, July 8, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones at his home after a long battle with cancer and heart disease.

Bob was born on October 4, 1940, in La Grande, Oregon to James Levi Jones and Zeloris Anna Weatherspoon. He attended La Grande High School, Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, Air War College at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC, National Defense University Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, DC and Master's Degree at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.


