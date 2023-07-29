Vickie Jones

Vickie Seamons Jones, 81, of Blackfoot, passed on peacefully on July 24, 2023, with her lifelong partner who was always by her side.

If you ever encountered Vickie, then you likely had a laugh. She had a talent of making others smile and looked for the positive or silver lining in any difficult situation. Her driving force and reasons "why" in life were her love for her family and her faith in God and her Savior. She gave without thought of reward and selflessly served her family, friends, and the community. She was full of love, life, and laughter. She also had some feistiness to her that would light a fire in motivation to others.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.