Vickie Seamons Jones, 81, of Blackfoot, passed on peacefully on July 24, 2023, with her lifelong partner who was always by her side.
If you ever encountered Vickie, then you likely had a laugh. She had a talent of making others smile and looked for the positive or silver lining in any difficult situation. Her driving force and reasons "why" in life were her love for her family and her faith in God and her Savior. She gave without thought of reward and selflessly served her family, friends, and the community. She was full of love, life, and laughter. She also had some feistiness to her that would light a fire in motivation to others.
Vickie was born December 15, 1941, to Leon and Dorothy Seamons. She was the second of four children. From an early age she learned the values of family, faith, hard work, and fun! She loved chocolate, the color purple, fresh flowers, Disney, music, snow mobiles, all sports, and horses. In particular, she loved working with the new colts. She worked hard on their farm but also enjoyed going to ballgames and horse races. She would often say, "Work hard, then play hard."
She married the love of her life, Dean Jones, on June 27, 1958, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She and Dean spent over 65 years together and raised six children, served in a variety of church callings as well as being involved in community and civic activities.
Some of Vickie's life highlights include serving as the chairperson who raised money for the football field lights at Blackfoot High School. So, when you attend a game, that will be Vickie's light shining down on the game. She entertained the community with music by singing for many years in a sextet. She especially loved Christmas music and singing carols. Also, around Christmas she made homemade chocolates and her famous caramels. Additionally, she oversaw the ribbons and trophies section at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for 31 years. In particular, she loved just being at the Fair, going to the Indian Relay Races, and talking with everyone and making them laugh.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Dorothy Seamons and her older sister Karlene Earley.
She is survived by her husband, Dean, two siblings Nancy Seamons and Terry Seamons, her six children Jeanene (Jeff) Senten, Brent (Elizabeth) Jones, Sandra Jones, Russell (Martha) Jones, Diane (Casey) Arrington, and Douglas Jones, 24 grandchildren, and 45 great-grandchildren.
Celebration events to honor her and her life will include a viewing to be held on Wednesday August 2, 2023, from 6-8pm at Hawker Funeral Home located at 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Her funeral service will be on Thursday August 3, 2023, at 11am at the Wapello 2nd Ward Building located at 337 N. 200 E. in Blackfoot. Vickie 7/24/2023Seamons Jones
