William Alonzo Jones passed from this life at the golden age of 90, on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Bill was born November 27, 1932 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of Ora Thomas Jones and Ruby Irene Baldwin Jones.
He was the youngest of 5 siblings. Bill grew up in Blackfoot where he attended grade school and later moved to Arco and attended high school where he and his friends pulled many shenanigans. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on Kwajalein and in Hawaii in Communications. While stationed in Hawaii, he met Vesta Marie LaFortune. The couple were married on August 20, 1955 and sealed October 24, 1964 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had five children and raised them in Blackfoot Idaho. Family was everything to them. Many great memories were created throughout the years, leaving a great legacy for their posterity. Vesta preceded Bill in death in 1995.
Bill worked at the Naval Reactor Facility at the INL site for over 35 years where he earned an honorary associates degree.
Bill met Kaye Carter while working at NRF. Ten years later they were married February 20, 1997. He was a second dad to the Carter boys who loved and respected him very much. Bill and Kaye were sealed in the Nashville Temple on February 15, 2003.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He worked as a Temple Worker and served in the Rose Ward Bishopric. He and Kaye served a mission to Tennessee Nashville for 18 months. Bill was always great to jump in and serve others when he saw a need.
Bill worked two jobs so he could care for his family and provide trips and adventures for them. He was a wonderful auctioneer. He loved hunting and even named his .270 "Old Meat in the Pot." He also enjoyed fishing and loved the great outdoors, including many kinds of birds and wildlife. He never knew a stranger. He loved to cook and always had a great joke to share. Also a great story teller with a quick wit. Bill had several lifelong friends. He was known for his smile and loving nature. We are forever grateful for all those that have touched his life.
Bill had many talents and skills. He could make, build and repair almost anything. He had an extensive knowledge of gardening. He enjoyed caring for his yard.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kaye Jones of Blackfoot; his children Cynthia McCurdy of Rexburg, Valorie (Clint) Gneiting of Rigby, Patricia (Buff) Hansen of Blackfoot, William "Bill" Alonzo (Jami) Jones II of Blackfoot, Barry (Jeanni) Jones of Casper WY, and stepchildren Shaun Carter of Payson, UT, Travis Carter of Nampa, Aarren (Hollie) Carter of Idaho Falls and Seth (Dana) Carter of Pocatello; 24 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Vesta Marie Jones; siblings, Frances Louise Jones, Margaret Lucille Jones, Charles Albert Jones and Mary Jane Jones; a great granddaughter, Willow Vesta Ternus; and stepchildren Todd Carter and Adrian Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Groveland Cemetery where military honors will be performed.
For those unable to attend, the service will be broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. William 11/27/1932 - 6/16/2023Jones
