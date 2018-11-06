Glenna Mae Winn Jorgensen, 90, of Idaho Falls, died November 3, 2018 at Fairwinds Retirement Home in Idaho Falls where she had recently moved, prior residence was Morningstar Retirement Home. She was born May 5, 1928, in Idaho Falls, to Marion Winn and Marcella Andrew Winn. Her family moved to Ruth Nevada, Ely Nevada and then to Overton, Nevada. When she was in the second grade they moved to Heise Hot Springs and then Ashton, Idaho until the 6th grade when they returned to Idaho Falls where she attended Idaho Falls High School. Glenna married Marvin Jacob Jorgensen on June 29, 1947 in Idaho Falls and their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple April 30, 1968. Glenna worked for JC Penney's for 7 years and in 1970 went to work for the City of Idaho Falls until she retired in 1993. Glenna had many hobbies and was very talented, she crocheted many hats and scarfs that she so lovingly gave to all those who were blessed to receive. She loved to sing, play the piano, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends. Glenna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She taught primary, young women, served 11 years in the Cub Scout program, Sunday School Coordinator and Relief Society Chorister. Glenna's presence on this earth has left an indelible print of love and respect on the hearts of all who knew her. Survivors include: Daughter, Maren (Kevin) Lonergan of Lake Ozark, Missouri; Daughter, Kerry Watts of Idaho Falls; Son, Harold (Trisha) Jorgensen of Rigby; Son, Lynn (Colette) Jorgensen of Idaho Falls; Daughter, Glenna (Andrew) Gasper of San Diego, California; Daughter, Diane Pinson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Son-in-law, J Ramey of Blackfoot, Idaho; Sister, Marian Hoppie of Mesa, Arizona; 27 Grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was in preceded in death by her husband Marvin, daughter, Kay Ramey, her parents, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 1 grandchild and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at the Ammon 33rd Ward Chapel, 7118 South Ledge Rock Dr., with Bishop Matthew Anderson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmotuary.com Glenna 5/5/1928 - 11/3/2018Jorgensen