Jorgensen Martha Louise Jorgensen Martha Louise Jorgensen, 98, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Louise was born January 29, 1925 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the daughter of Peter Rasmus Madsen and Martha Christina Petersen.
Louise spent her lifetime in Blackfoot, attended schools in McDonaldville and Blackfoot High School. During her school years she played first baseman on an all boys team.
On June 4, 1945, Louise married Glenn John Jorgensen in Rose, Idaho. The couple were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 27, 1994.
As a young woman, Louise was one of the "Rosie the Riveter" at the airplane plant during World War II. Later, she worked side by side with her husband and children on their family farm.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was the librarian for over 20 years, and worked in all auxiliaries of the church. She was known for her service to others. She made many wedding cakes for friends and family. She was also known for her garden and her wonderful flowers. She enjoyed sewing and cooking and loved bringing home rocks from camping. She especially enjoyed activities with her family.
Louise is survived by her children, John (Rhea) Jorgensen of Rose, Priscilla (Jay) Park of Shelley, Susan (Jim) Burnside of Groveland, Mark (Peggy) Jorgensen of Groveland, Kim Jorgensen of Pocatello, Jeana (John) Davidson of Burlington WY; 24 grandchildren and 68 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glenn Jorgensen; her daughter-in-law, Kim Jorgensen and a great grandson, Kole Jorgensen Glover; and all her siblings and their spouses, Lionel (Mabel) Madsen, Violet (Harold) Jones, Art (Ina) Madsen, Alvin (Dora) Madsen, Verda (Milton) Harris, Pearl (Sid) Gardner, Earl Madsen, Lela Marie Madsen, Darwin (Helen) Madsen and Ray (Lydia) Madsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Rose LDS Church. The family will meet with friends Tuesday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery.
