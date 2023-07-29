Gary Lee Joslin, aged 66, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, Papa, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Gary was born on October 02, 1956 in Pocatello, ID. Born eighth of nine children, Gary and his siblings shared a childhood of larger- than-life tales of adventure (and sometimes mischief). Gary and his wife Timbra who married in 1975 later moved to Idaho Falls, where Gary started work at Falls RV. He then spent the next 16 years working with the Ritter family at Ranch Homes. The two families became the best of friends. In 2014 Gary moved to beautiful Jackson Hole to work his dream job at Wild West Designs. Gary loved working with the owners of Wild West Designs, Linda & Ryan Rumsay. He considered them family. They had many good times buying and selling furniture (which he viewed and treated as art-work more than furniture.)
Gary was always committed to providing for his family. He was one of the hardest working men around. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren; sharing stories, riding horses, and watching football (Chiefs Only). He was always there to offer guidance, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced. He was always the first person to stand up and help someone, even if they just met.
In his free time, Gary enjoyed spending time with his horses, water skiing, and was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others. But never ask him to go on a hike unless you were one of his grandkids, he'd never tell them no.
Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Timbra, his children, son Troy (Shelbi), son, Brandon (Lindsey), and daughter, Brittni (Ian), his siblings: Shirley, Jerry, Derrell, Sharon, Sue, Pat, and Larry and grandchildren: Bridger (Jenna), Branson, Taylor, Dylan, Allison, Cooper, Katelynn, Addison, Eli, Braden, Parker, Chase, sister in law's, brother in law's, nieces, nephews, and extended family, as well as the many close friends he considered family.
Gary was predeceased by a son Terry, Mother Jaunita, Father Christy and Brother Jim Joslin. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
Please join us for a visitation & celebration of life for Gary on Monday July 31, 2023 from 6:00-7:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jackson Hole, WY 420 E. Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001.
Gary will be laid to rest Tuesday August 1, 2023 at Fielding's Memorial Park Cemetery 4600 S. Yellowstone Hwy Idaho Falls, ID 83402 at 3:00 pm. All family & friends are welcome.
