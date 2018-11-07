Alta Christine Lawson Kalipetsis, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 4, 2018, at her home. Chris was born August 18, 1959, in Sandy, Utah, to Larry Lawson and Flora Labrum Lawson. She grew up and attended schools in Sandy and graduated from Jordan High School. On May 13, 1978, she married Michael Kalipetsis in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with three children, Angela, Joseph, and Colton. Chris and Mike bought their first home in Riverton after they were married and moved to Idaho in 1999. Chris worked as a Self Reliance Specialist for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the outdoors and traveling, especially to Mexico. She loved spending time with her family and always put them first. Chris is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mike Kalipetsis of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Angela Kalipetsis of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Joseph Kalipetsis of Salt Lake City, UT and Colton (Jessie) Kalipetsis of Blackfoot, ID; mother, Flora Lawson of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Troy (Sheri) Lawson of Salt Lake City, UT; sisters, Rhonda (Paul) Kelley of Salt Lake City, UT and Jan (Chris) Davidson of Salt Lake City, UT; granddaughter, Kennedy Ann; and cousin, Tim Volgelsberg. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Lawson; brother, Larry Michael "Mitch" Lawson; and parents-in-law, Art and Gladys Kalipetsis. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Chris 8/18/1959 - 11/4/2018Kalipetsis