On June 21st 2023 we lost an amazing father, "papa", brother, uncle and friend after a long courageous battle with multiple illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure.
Gail Eugene Kearney was born on September 16th 1950 in Idaho Falls, ID to Lloyd and Ilene Kearney and was the 2nd of five siblings. Gail was raised in Shelley, ID and graduated from Shelley High School in 1969. He was then drafted by the Army to serve in Korea where he bravely served 2 years. When he returned from the Army Gail attended Idaho State University and gained his welding certificate. He spent the rest of his working career as a welder and shop foreman.
In 1975 Gail welcomed his one and only son Travis, who Gail did an amazing job raising all by himself.
Gail gained a wonderful Daughter-in-Law, Stephanie in 2013. He was so happy to have her join his little family. Then in 2019 his pride and joy, Kane was welcomed into the world. Kane is his only grandchild and added many more good years to Gail's life. They were the best of buds and spent hours in Papas car "driving".
Gail enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing with his big brother Pat. He spent every moment he could down at Mick's coffee shop with all of his buddies.
Gail was an intelligent, funny, witty, hard working and most importantly a kind man and will be dearly missed.
Gail was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Ilene Kearney, brother-in-law Richard Hansen and nephew Troy Christensen.
He is survived by his son, Travis (Stephanie) Kearney and grandson, Kane Kearney of Idaho Falls, brother, Pat (Sherry) Kearney of Shelley, sisters, Virginia Hansen of Utah, Joyce (Tracy) Christensen of Shelley, Kerrie (Sean) O'Brady of Moses Lake, WA and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. and Friday morning from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. at Nalder Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Rites.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or veteran's group.
