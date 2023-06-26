Gail Kearney

On June 21st 2023 we lost an amazing father, "papa", brother, uncle and friend after a long courageous battle with multiple illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure.

Gail Eugene Kearney was born on September 16th 1950 in Idaho Falls, ID to Lloyd and Ilene Kearney and was the 2nd of five siblings. Gail was raised in Shelley, ID and graduated from Shelley High School in 1969. He was then drafted by the Army to serve in Korea where he bravely served 2 years. When he returned from the Army Gail attended Idaho State University and gained his welding certificate. He spent the rest of his working career as a welder and shop foreman.


