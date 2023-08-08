A.J. Kellogg

A.J. Kellogg had a glorious reunion in Heaven on Sunday, August 6, 2023. He's been known to say, "If you're lucky enough to live in Idaho, you're lucky enough." Well, if you were lucky enough to have been loved by A.J., you were lucky enough. He lived every day to be of service to others because that is how he served his Lord.

A.J. was born on March 22, 1941, in Nampa, Idaho, to Dr. Roscoe Kellogg and Verda Seward Kellogg. He was the oldest of five siblings who grew up living close to, and spending time with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. A.J. studied business at the College of Idaho where he met the love of his life, Sally Shoemaker. She was the sun and the moon to him. They got married September 1, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls. A.J. and Sally lived and worked in different cities and states before returning home in May of 1976; they loaded up the wood panel station wagon and headed to Idaho Falls to be part of the family business, Electric Motor Service. A.J. learned the business from his father-in-law, Shoey, and in turn, passed the wisdom and the business on to his son. With each generation, the business has flourished in new directions. The constant has been the love for their employees, the farmers, and the lifetime customers they work for.


