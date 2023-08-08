A.J. Kellogg had a glorious reunion in Heaven on Sunday, August 6, 2023. He's been known to say, "If you're lucky enough to live in Idaho, you're lucky enough." Well, if you were lucky enough to have been loved by A.J., you were lucky enough. He lived every day to be of service to others because that is how he served his Lord.
A.J. was born on March 22, 1941, in Nampa, Idaho, to Dr. Roscoe Kellogg and Verda Seward Kellogg. He was the oldest of five siblings who grew up living close to, and spending time with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. A.J. studied business at the College of Idaho where he met the love of his life, Sally Shoemaker. She was the sun and the moon to him. They got married September 1, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls. A.J. and Sally lived and worked in different cities and states before returning home in May of 1976; they loaded up the wood panel station wagon and headed to Idaho Falls to be part of the family business, Electric Motor Service. A.J. learned the business from his father-in-law, Shoey, and in turn, passed the wisdom and the business on to his son. With each generation, the business has flourished in new directions. The constant has been the love for their employees, the farmers, and the lifetime customers they work for.
A.J. and Sally had two children, Brad (the adopted/chosen one) and Jodie (the one they had to have). (Family joke!) The best thing we did for our parents was give them some pretty cool grandkids that they adored and loved unconditionally. Dad was so proud of them and wished for more time and more memories with them, as well as his four great-grandchildren.
No doubt our dad heard the words, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant." If you knew him, he has made you something in his woodshop, visited you when you were down, offered you an ice cream sandwich, shared a cup of coffee with you, plowed your driveway, painted some part of your house, helped you move, hung your pictures, fixed your broken cupboards, bought you a meal, given you a tool, or eaten some of your cookies; he has also prayed with you or for you. A.J. loved helping others. He started a group at the Presbyterian Church called ROMEO: Retired Old Men Eating Out. They met each week for a devotion, a project, and lunch. His cabin in Island Park was his favorite place to be. The memories he has there with his wife, their dear friends, and family were among his favorites. He also loved taking his wife shopping, the Senior trips he took his grandkids on, visiting his kids and grandkids when they lived in other states, creating, inventing, and building things to make life better. The last few years of his life, he was very active with and passionate about Champs Heart, a non-profit organization that provides healing horse encounters for children with limited abilities and veterans with disabilities. Champs Heart gave our dad a purpose and a place to belong. A place to serve.
A.J. is survived by his son, Brad (Angie) Kellogg and their children, Braxton Kellogg (Quintin Walker), Taylor (James) Erickson; his daughter, Jodie (Gavin) Mathews and their children, Hannah (Alex) Driscoll, Haden Mathews; as well as four great-grandchildren, Bennett, William, Sophia, and Declan. A.J. was preceded in death by his wife in 2019 and a brother in 2021.
Special thanks to the amazing staff at Fairwinds, as well as Hands of Hope Home Health Care and Hospice. There are too many names to name, but we will be forever grateful for all of you and the care you provided. Marcie Abrashoff, you are an angel from God.
The family will have a graveside service prior to the memorial service, which will be conducted by the Reverend Dr. Dennis Falasco at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Champs Heart at 2184 Channing Way, Box 252, Idaho Falls, ID 83404.
