May 8th, 2023 James Richard Kelsch passed away and joins his savior in Christ.
Jim was born on March 26th, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Peter and Bertha Kelsch. Jim was the fourteenth child of sixteen. Jim attended Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon for High School and College, attaining a bachelor's degree in philosophy. After graduating, Jim had a short stint in the US Army Reserves after which Jim went to work for Idaho's Senator Frank Church in Washington DC where he met Karen Castelano. They fell in love and were married on May 6, 1961.
Jim and Karen were blessed with 5 children and eventually made Boise, Idaho their home. Jim was instrumental in establishing the St Vincent De Paul Society in Boise, Idaho. He worked for the Boise Re-development Agency in the early 70s, St Vincent De Paul, Idaho Retailers Association and finally as a Lead Investigator for the State Insurance Fund. He retired in year 2000.
Jim was a very devout Catholic and actively practiced that faith. Jim went above and beyond and volunteered, selflessly, giving of his time to help in the outreach to homeless people through Corpus Christi. He volunteered for the St. Mary's Food bank and was active in the shut-in ministry at St Mary's. Jim was very active in the Catholic church and taught as a CCDC instructor, lectured and a was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a fourth-degree knight for the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Rausch (Bill), his five children: Jeanne Marie Kelsch, Jacqueline Eileen Davis (Troy), Jeffrey James Kelsch (Wynn), John DeWayne Kelsch (Michelle), Joseph Michael Kelsch (Jody), 6 grandchildren (Tyler, Kelsey, Nathan, Logan, Hays and Connor), 5 great-grandchildren (Kali, Annabelle, Jackson, Luke and Lily), and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Bertha, 14 brothers and sisters (Margaret and Twin, Ralph, Florence, Raymond, Vern, Kenny, Jeanne, Johnny, Delbert, Leonard, Betty, Phyllis, Mary Carroll) and his loving wife Karen.
Jim was an avid sports fan. He especially loved Boise State and Notre Dame. He had a contagious sense of humor and love for life that was evident in all he did.
There will be a rosary service held Friday, May 12 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Mary's Church in Boise. Jim will be interred at Dry Creek Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Reverend Father John Worster will preside. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home (1303 N. Main Street, Meridian ID 83642). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Mary's Food Bank at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702. "Rest in Peace Dad. You will live on in our hearts forever." Condolences for the family may be submitted online at: www.accentfuneral.com. James 3/26/1935 - 5/8/2023Richard Kelsch
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.