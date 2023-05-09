James Kelsch

May 8th, 2023 James Richard Kelsch passed away and joins his savior in Christ.

Jim was born on March 26th, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Peter and Bertha Kelsch. Jim was the fourteenth child of sixteen. Jim attended Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon for High School and College, attaining a bachelor's degree in philosophy. After graduating, Jim had a short stint in the US Army Reserves after which Jim went to work for Idaho's Senator Frank Church in Washington DC where he met Karen Castelano. They fell in love and were married on May 6, 1961.


