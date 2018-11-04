Carol Ann Kennedy, 71, of Idaho Falls passed away peacefully on October 13, 2018. She was in the care of Lily and Syringa and Hands of Hope Hospice. Carol Ann was born in Portland, Oregon on December 18,1946, to Willis (Bill) and Josephine Saucerman. In her early childhood her family moved to Idaho Falls, ID. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and attended University of Idaho, in Moscow. In 1968, she married Richard (Joe) Kennedy of Idaho Falls. They were married 15 years and had four children, then later divorced. She was a dedicated mother and enjoyed spending time with her children. Coaching T-ball and being a den mother for her sons was only a few of the ways she stayed involved. She never missed a baseball game, football game, or any of her kid's activities. Later in life she enjoyed spending countless hours with her grandchildren. She was a Christian and attended Watersprings Church. She enjoyed going to church activities and attended several years of Bible Study Fellowship. Carol Ann enjoyed making a home for her family, decorating, gardening,cooking and she was an accomplished artist. She made memories that will last a lifetime. She is survived by her mother Josephine Saucerman of Chandler, AZ, sister Shirley Francis (Jim) of Boise,ID, brother Rob (Missy) Saucerman of Windsor, CO, daughter Heather Kennedy of Idaho Falls, son Richard (Natalie) Kennedy of Idaho Falls, son Bryan Kennedy of Idaho Falls, grandchildren Victoria, Elizabeth, Kylee, Katelin, and Kyle. She was preceded in death by her daughter Amy Kennedy, and her father Willis Saucerman. No services will be held at Carol Ann's request. The family would like to extend much gratitude to the staff of Lily and Syringa and Hands of Hope Hospice for all of their care and love provided Carol Ann 12/18/1946 - 10/13/2018Kennedy