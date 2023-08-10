Dianne K. Kester passed away August 7, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the age of 83. She was born June 2, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ed and Kitty Denker. At age 6, she moved with her family to Indianapolis, Indiana, where she eventually graduated from Purdue University in 1962. She joined Delta Gamma Sorority, Beta Iota Chaper, while at Purdue Univeristy.
She married John P. Kester in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 30, 1962, moving to West Covina and then Covina, California, as John worked for Aerojet General on the Apollo Program. Their son, David Allen, was born in West Covina. They moved to Sacramento, California, in 1963, where their daughter, Jennifer Ann, was born. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1970 where they continued raising their son and daughter while John worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL).
After raising David and Jennifer, Dianne went to work at INL as a radio-chemist. She and John briefly moved to Richland, Washington, in 1985, where they both worked at Hanford for three years. They returned to Idaho Falls in 1988 and she resumed her radio-chemist position at the site until 1996, when she retired.
She enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband, and they became active in and held several officer positions in Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA). She enjoyed gardening, crafting, skiing, golfing, camping, and rafting, among other activities.
She is survived by her loving husband and care-giver, John Kester; an older brother, Edward A. Denker, Jr. and his wife, Shelby; a younger brother, Michael Denker and a younger sister, Willow Denker; her son, David and his wife Elena; her daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Rick Nicolin; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both her parents.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dianne on August 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the King Catholic (SJP II Parish) Church, 1690 17th Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Father F. Flores will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be in the Church one half-hour before the mass.
If it is warrented, cards in lieu of flowers would be nice. Internment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, Idaho Falls, in the East Niche-wall. Wood Funeral Home is providing arrangements. Dianne 6/2/1940 - 8/7/2023Kathryn Kester
