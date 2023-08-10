Dianne K. Kester passed away August 7, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the age of 83. She was born June 2, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ed and Kitty Denker. At age 6, she moved with her family to Indianapolis, Indiana, where she eventually graduated from Purdue University in 1962. She joined Delta Gamma Sorority, Beta Iota Chaper, while at Purdue Univeristy.

She married John P. Kester in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 30, 1962, moving to West Covina and then Covina, California, as John worked for Aerojet General on the Apollo Program. Their son, David Allen, was born in West Covina. They moved to Sacramento, California, in 1963, where their daughter, Jennifer Ann, was born. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1970 where they continued raising their son and daughter while John worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL).


