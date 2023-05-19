Susan King

Susan Catherine King, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 17, 2023, at her home.

Susan was born July 29, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan, to Garland Bryan King Jr. and Betty Jean King (Ledgerwood). As an Army Brat, she lived all over the world: Japan, California, Germany, Alabama, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Arkansas. She graduated from Sierra Vista High School in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She attended the University of Arkansas where she earned her Bachelor of Art as a History major.


