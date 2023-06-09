Sheradon Jay Kohler, of Shelley ID, passed away June 8, 2023.
Sheradon was born December 6, 1976 in Idaho Falls, ID to Larry and Anna Ruth Kohler. He was the 7th of 11 children. He spent his childhood in Firth Idaho riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, shooting guns, and fostering his love for the great outdoors.
Sheradon attended school in Firth Idaho and due to Mr. Kress's unwillingness to put up with him for another year and his mother's desperate pleas, he received his diploma with the graduating class of 1995.
After graduation Sheradon followed the family tradition of his father and grandfather and started a career in construction, a field in which he proved to be very skilled. In his spare time, he loved hunting, fishing, and having a good time with lifelong friends. He had a kind, generous spirit and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Sheradon married Jenny Gilbert on September 1st 1995 and they were blessed with a son, Taezen Jay, on April 15th, 1997. They later divorced but remained close friends. He then married Lori Lyn Parker (Schmalz) on August 11th, 2000 and in doing so gained a daughter, Amberlyn. Sheradon and Lori welcomed another daughter, Sidney Nichole on February 13th, 2002. Though the relationship wasn't permanent they also remained friends. He then met and joined lives with Tammy Richeson, and gained two more children, Kaydee and Logan. Sheradon's children were his pride and joy, he loved them with all his heart.
He is survived by his love, Tammy Richeson. His children, Amberlyn Parker, Taezen Kohler, Sidney Kohler, Kaydee Burnside, Logan Saurey and his beloved granddaughter, Taezlynn Vera Lee Kohler. He is also survived by his parents, Larry and Anna Ruth Kohler. Siblings, Holli (Loren) Lund, April (Kevin) Christensen, Cody (Beth) Kohler, Tiffany Kohler, Kaydon (Vaneen) Kohler, Cheryse (Dave) Hooste, Jesslyn (Brad) Speakman, Kasia Kohler, Shantell (Mark) Mendez, Jade (Kylee) Kohler, and many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma Kohler and Grandpa and Grandma Cook.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Firth LDS Church. 744 N 600 E in Firth. The family will visit with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home 110 West Oak in Shelley and Monday from 12:30 till 1:40pm. at the church. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Firth Cemetery.
