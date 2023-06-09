Sheradon Kohler

Sheradon Jay Kohler, of Shelley ID, passed away June 8, 2023.

Sheradon was born December 6, 1976 in Idaho Falls, ID to Larry and Anna Ruth Kohler. He was the 7th of 11 children. He spent his childhood in Firth Idaho riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, shooting guns, and fostering his love for the great outdoors.


