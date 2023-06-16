Ruth Kunze

Ruth Anne Barnes Kunze passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, on May 22, 2023.

Ruth was born on May 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Tom and Anna Friedrich Barnes. She was the oldest of four children. Ruth attended Catholic school in Pittsburgh and graduated from Allegheny High School in 1950. While still in grade school, Ruth applied for and secured entry to an extracurricular art school funded by a philanthropist. Her artistic talents blossomed in the years attending weekend classes, and they nurtured her throughout her life. In the fall of 1950, she began attending the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a degree in elementary education in 1955. Ruth also completed her Master's Degree in Library Science in 1970 from the University of Utah.


