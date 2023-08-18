Alan Kuta T. Kuta Alan T. Kuta, 76, longtime Pocatello resident, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 24, 1947 in Pocatello to Aloysius "Al" Kuta and Donna Kuta. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1966.
In 1967, he married Karen Ellett and they had their only child Michael, in 1968. They were later divorced.
In 1977 he married Susan Peterson. They remained married until his death.
Al had many different jobs during his lifetime, but playing and recording music was his passion. He was in many different bands, and greatly enjoyed the people he met and played music with.
Al was an avid fan of baseball and loved the Boston Red Sox. He loved all animals and had many beloved cats and dogs during his lifetime.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Kuta, Pocatello: son, Michael "Mike" Kuta, Pocatello; first wife, Karen Burks, Payson Arizona; lifelong friend, Jeannie Layne, and all his extended music family.
The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
The Post Register also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.