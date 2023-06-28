Jerry Lynn Landon, 84, of Missoula, Montana, passed away June 25, 2023, from a hard fought battle with cancer, at home with his loving daughter and her family by his side.
Jerry was born December 8, 1938, in Osgood, Idaho, to Arthur Elijah Landon and Elva Irene Sorenson Landon. He grew up and attended schools in Osgood. Jerry was drafted and served our country in the United States Army.
On April 26, 1969, he married Yvonne Colson in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2003, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jerry and Yvonne eventually made their home in Roberts after ranching in Clyde/Howe area for many years.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed ranching, riding horses in the mountains, rodeo, team penning and sorting, fishing, shooting, watching old western movies, spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.
Jerry is survived by his children, Vickie Nelson of Salt Lake City, UT, Traci Reed of Idaho Falls, Michael Landon of Roberts, ID, and Nicole (Ryan) Peterson of Missoula, MT; sisters, Ora Albertson of Salmon, ID and Jeanine Landon of Osgood, ID; grandchildren, Whitney, Ashley, Jamie, Chelsie, Cali, Wyatt, Baylee, Bre, Dillon, and Paisley; and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elva Landon; wife, Yvonne; brothers, Ike, Floyd, and Wayne Landon; sister, LaDean Lee; and grandson, Blake Landon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Roberts 1st Ward, 663 North 2858 East in Roberts. The family will visit with friends Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Roberts LDS Church prior to services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Military Honor Guard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.