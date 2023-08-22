Maythel "Mate" James Layton, 98, formerly of Rigby, Idaho, peacefully passed away at his daughter's home in Mackay, Idaho on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
"Mate" was born on September 22, 1924 in Richmond, Utah to James John Layton and Maria Christina Housley. He attended schools in Smithfield UT, Cambridge ID, Downey High School in Idaho and Ricks College in Rexburg ID where he received a certificate of completion in Building Construction. He also honorably served in the United States Army during World Ward 2.
"Mate" married the love of his life, Dorothy Ruth Jennings on June 4, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He lived in Downey ID, Moreland ID, Hawaii, Texas, Rexburg ID, Rigby ID and in Mackay ID the last few years.
During his life, "Mate" had various jobs. Some of such were a School Bus driver, Ririe Creamery, for various farmers in the Ririe area, Joe Parkinson Farm, KID/KIDK, Lincoln Elementary School Custodian in the Madison School District.
"Mate" was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served a full-time mission in Texas; he served in many callings also: a primary teacher, Ward Clerk, Den Mother, High Priest Group Leader, Temple Worker, a Missionary at the Family History Center and his most recent calling that he loved was the building locker-upper and light turner-offer.
"Mate" had many hobbies, which included farming and agriculture, wood working, cross stitch, needle point, embroidery, architecture and building design, CAT Skinner, reading the Scriptures, Church History and anything Gospel related; temple work, hiking, church service, and serving in the community. He loved serving at Girl's camp, canning, and cooking. He had a large collection of hats, license plates and many, many, flashlights!
"Mate" is preceded in death by his sweetheart, Dorothy Ruth Jennings Layton; parents, James and Maria Layton; six sisters; two brothers; daughter-in-law Shawntell Olson Layton and Great-Great-Grandson Oliver Graysin Peck.
He is survived by his children: Diane (Dean) Sharp of Rexburg ID, Wayne (Larett) Layton of Glendale AZ, Brent Layton of Rigby ID, Karen (Gordon) Lish of Inkom ID, Lisa (Edward) Petersen of Mackay ID, Annette (Ron) Fullmer of Rexburg ID and Kevin (Heather) Layton of Idaho Falls ID; 40 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service for "Mate" will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rudy LDS Ward Building. Viewings will be held the Tuesday night prior from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby ID 83442) and from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Church. Interment will follow the funeral at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
