John Ronald Lee, 74, of Ammon, passed away April 25, 2023, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Ron was born April 1, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Ron Monterey Lee and Jean Alford Lee. He grew up and attended schools in Shreveport and graduated from Fair Park High School. He also attended Louisiana Tech before joining the United States Navy.
On June 18, 1971, he married Mona Alayne Cummings Lee in Idaho Falls, ID. Ron and Mona made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Ron worked as a technical writer at the INL.
He enjoyed helping with his granddaughter's softball team and watching sports. He made golf clubs and maintained a beautiful yard. He played golf many days per week, and got a hole-in-one when on vacation in Louisiana.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Mona Alayne Lee of Ammon, ID; sons, Dustin Ron Lee of Idaho Falls, ID, and Destry Jack (Tiffany) Lee of Duvall, WA; a brother, Richard Lee of Sheveport, LA; and grandchildren, Destry Jr., Davis, and Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Monterey Lee, mother, Jean Lee, sister, Jeanette Burt.
Special thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice and Lincoln Court for their loving care. An extra special thanks to Chrystal and Phillip for going the extra way.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
