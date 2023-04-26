Ron Lee

John Ronald Lee, 74, of Ammon, passed away April 25, 2023, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.

Ron was born April 1, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Ron Monterey Lee and Jean Alford Lee. He grew up and attended schools in Shreveport and graduated from Fair Park High School. He also attended Louisiana Tech before joining the United States Navy.


