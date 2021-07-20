Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
LeMoyne "Le" Monk 1/12/1925 - 7/11/2021 LeMoyne Monk 96, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Le was born in Orem, Utah on January 12, 1925. He was the son of Glen Monk and Sina Orthielia McClenahan Monk. Le attended school in Orem, Utah. Following high schools, he served in the United States Army during World War II as acting tank commander under General George W. Patton. On February 7, 1949 he married Effie Winchester in Menan, Idaho. She preceded him in death on January 12, 1984. On October 20, 1990 he married Erma Gayle Andersen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Le worked as a mechanic and a carpenter. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union. He raised his family in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Idaho. He retired to Rigby, Idaho. Le was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a good neighbor and loved to serve others. He loved working with wood and was a perfectionist in his craft. He could make furniture and toys, and was a professional at finish carpentry. Le is survived by his wife, Erma Gayle Monk of Rigby, Idaho. From his marriage with Effie, he is survived by his daughters; Teresa Wood of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Leslie (Blaine) Frandsen of Syracuse, Utah. His sons; Michael W. (Karen) Monk of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Wynn (Nancy) Monk of Rigby, Idaho and David B. (Colleen) Monk of Syracuse, Utah. Through his marriage to Erma he gained a bonus family. He is survived by Sandra (Robin) Kihm, Terrence (Michele) Frandsen, Marcus (Carol) Frandsen, Danny Frandsen, Martin (Carey) Frandsen, Christine (Cal) Hulse, Adele Goodsell, Blaine (Leslie) Frandsen, Cynthia (Tom) Long, Noreen (Pete) Enbysk, Susan Hansen and Dewayne Korth. He had 20 grandchildren with 47 bonus grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren with 82 bonus great grandchildren, and 10 bonus great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held in LeMoyne's honor Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Rigby 9th Ward LDS Chapel (258 West 1st North, Rigby, Idaho 83442). The family will meet with friends on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) and again on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Rigby 9th Ward LDS Chapel from 12:00 to 12:45 PM. Interment will follow at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.