On August 24th, 2023, J. (Scott) Lewis, 64, passed away surrounded by his loving family in his home in Twin Falls, ID. Scott was a spiritual man, athletic, empathetic, and full of humor. He ultimately lost his battle with cancer but never lost his good humor or concern for his family and others. His empathy and counsel helpfully guided and left a lasting impression on many.
Scott was born October 4, 1958, to John "Jack" Samuel Lewis and Carolyn Lewis. He grew up in Idaho Falls Idaho and spent most of his adult life there. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1977 and graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management in 1981. During college he met the love and pillar of his life Cornelia Baumann while they both attended BSU. They were married in Shoshone ID, June 11, 1983 and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. They raised 3 sons and have 3 grandchildren.
Scott excelled in numerous sports including playing on high school football, basketball and tennis teams. He was an avid snow skier and golfer. Many happy family times were spent boating and waterskiing. Later in life he enjoyed painting and fishing. Scott spent most of his career in agricultural chemical sales and application, ultimately owning and managing the 3-J Agricultural Company in Idaho Falls, ID, American Falls, ID, Twin Falls, ID, and surrounding areas.
Scott is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Scott leaves behind his wife Cornelia (Baumann) Lewis, Mother, Carolyn (Conover) Lewis of Idaho Falls ID. Brother Rob (Catherine) Lewis of Tucson AZ. Son Blake (Catherine) Lewis of Boise ID. Son Mark (Teasha) Lewis and son Erik Lewis of Twin Falls ID. Grandsons Phoenix and Maddox Lewis of Twin Falls ID and Jackson Lewis of Boise ID. Preceded in death by John "Jack" Samuel Lewis of Idaho Falls ID.
Funeral services will be held September 16th, 2023, at 1:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Twin Falls 6th Ward at 667 Harrison Street, Twin Falls ID, 83301.
Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls ID, 83301 immediately after the service. J 10/4/1958 - 8/24/2023Scott Lewis
