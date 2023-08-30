J Lewis

On August 24th, 2023, J. (Scott) Lewis, 64, passed away surrounded by his loving family in his home in Twin Falls, ID. Scott was a spiritual man, athletic, empathetic, and full of humor. He ultimately lost his battle with cancer but never lost his good humor or concern for his family and others. His empathy and counsel helpfully guided and left a lasting impression on many.

Scott was born October 4, 1958, to John "Jack" Samuel Lewis and Carolyn Lewis. He grew up in Idaho Falls Idaho and spent most of his adult life there. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1977 and graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management in 1981. During college he met the love and pillar of his life Cornelia Baumann while they both attended BSU. They were married in Shoshone ID, June 11, 1983 and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. They raised 3 sons and have 3 grandchildren.


