Phyllis Lucille (Bray) Likes passed away August 14, 2023, at her home from complications of a Stroke she had in April this year. She was under Hospice Care.
Phyllis was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, April 6, 1935, to Edwin Leo Bray and Francis Lucille (Messenger) Bray. She was a long-time resident of Idaho Falls and attended Emerson Elementary and Idaho Falls High School. She relates tales of growing up in her mother's large family, gathering often for meals and playing with cousins.
She married Donald "Gus" Taylor Likes on March 27, 1952. They moved to San Diego where Gus was a machinist for Douglas Aircraft. After a year, they moved to Salmon, Idaho, were Gus worked as a truck driver hauling livestock. The livestock business brought Gus and Phyllis back to Idaho Falls in 1954 where she lived until passing.
She was the mother of four children, Shannon Marie Pruitt (Joe), Toni Lee Likes (deceased shortly after birth), Sherry Dawn Helm (Rex), and Donald Todd Likes (Melissa).
She had several careers to help the family. She worked for Sears many years, until she and her husband Gus purchased the livestock trucking business were Gus worked, Western Livestock Transportation. As business' owner, she took over the book keeping after their accountant passed away, learning the accounting practice by experience. She had several other company duties including receptionist when the trucks were out, parts chaser and delivery to broken down trucks, truck driver taxi, and any other thing she could help with. They sold the company and Phyllis continued to work other jobs. She was a chiropractor's assistant, delivered express packages, and continued booking keeping for other companies until she was 85 and finally retired to take care of Gus full time after he was home-bound from illness. She was Gus' full time care giver for about 3 years.
Phyllis' care giving started with caring for 3 premature babies and continued throughout her life. She was always the neighborhood nurse and care giver. The kids remember coming home from school to find a sick neighborhood child laying on the couch mom had retrieved from school. She would bandage the cuts, wrap sprains, and was called on to care for most of the kids in the neighborhood. She was involved with the PTO and supported school activities whenever she could. The neighbors were all served by her and Gus including chicken noodle meals when they were sick, watering and moving lawns, being the neighborhood watch, and so much more. She was always looking for ways to serve others. She never met a stranger, she loved everyone and got to know them to be a friend.
Phyllis never attended a faith growing up, but was an avid Bible reader and studied the scriptures. Later in life she and Gus joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Relief Society and Primary Presidencies and loved serving in the nursery. She and Gus were married and sealed to their children and parents June 12, 2001, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Phyllis was a very health conscious and often walked several miles a day to stay in shape. She was athletic and enjoyed bowling, and played the piano by ear. She was a fun grandma and was always taking the grandkids to visit each other or taking them to Island Park to spend time together, having lunch dates, and always remembering birthdays and being part of any activity they participated in.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Taylor Likes, a daughter Toni Lee Likes, a brother Roy Edwin Bray, and her parents.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday 18, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.
