Phyllis Likes

Phyllis Lucille (Bray) Likes passed away August 14, 2023, at her home from complications of a Stroke she had in April this year. She was under Hospice Care.

Phyllis was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, April 6, 1935, to Edwin Leo Bray and Francis Lucille (Messenger) Bray. She was a long-time resident of Idaho Falls and attended Emerson Elementary and Idaho Falls High School. She relates tales of growing up in her mother's large family, gathering often for meals and playing with cousins.


